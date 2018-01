WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. -- A worker was hospitalized early Tuesday evening after falling 18 feet at a Wood-Ridge warehouse where authorities reported a high carbon monoxide reading.

An ambulance was called to Capitol Logistics & Warehousing on Passaic Street just after 5 p.m. for the worker, who had a reported neck injury.

Firefighters and police also responded.

