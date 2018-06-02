Worker Falls 35 Feet From Ladder In Hawthorne

A worker was hospitalized Tuesday after falling 35 feet from a ladder onto a secondary roof at an industrial building in Hawthorne.

Members of Hawthorne Engine Companies #3 and #4 and Rescue Company #5 got the victim onto a backboard before carrying him down three flights inside the Loretto Avenue building in a basket stretcher.

A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted Hawthorne EMS with patient evaluation and treatment.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

