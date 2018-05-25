Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Wyckoff PD: Cardiologist From Franklin Lakes Charged With Route 208 DWI

Jerry DeMarco
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

A cardiologist affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Group was charged with DWI after Wyckoff police stopped him no Route 208, authorities said.

Officer Kenneth Marcoux stopped 54-year-old Felix Daileysterling of Franklin Lakes after receiving an alert from a neighboring town of a possibly intoxicated driver heading north on the highway in a black Tesla, Police Chief David Murphy said.

Dailysterling, formerly of Guttenberg, “was having difficulty maintaining a lane of travel” and “displayed signs of impairment” after the stop, Murphy said.

He also smelled of alcohol, the chief said.

Dailysterling was charged with DWI, careless driving, having unclear license plates and failure to follow marked traffic lanes, he said.

He was released to a family member and the vehicle was impounded under John’s Law.

