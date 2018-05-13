Wyckoff PD: Drunken Midland Park Pickup Driver, 74, Damages Property

Wyckoff police said they found a drunken 74-year-old Midland Park paving contractor still sitting in his pickup truck after it barreled across and damaged a resident’s property.

It was just before 10 p.m. Saturday that a Wyckoff woman called police and said the truck had “driven up her driveway and almost struck her house,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The vehicle “knocked over landscape lighting and drove over her walkway,” before speeding off, she said.

It returned a short time later, the woman told police.

David Englisman, who’d parked in the driveway next door to the damaged property, had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath” and “displayed numerous indicators of impairment,” Soto said.

Englishman later failed a breath test and was issued summonses for DWI, reckless driving and not having an insurance card, the lieutenant said.

He was released to a family member pending a court hearing and the pickup was impounded, Soto said.

