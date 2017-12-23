Wyckoff Police: Couple Wanted On Separate Warrants Had Heroin, Fake Gun

WYCKOFF, N.J. – A man and woman wanted for skipping court in different states were carrying 360 bags of heroin and a phony handgun when a Wyckoff patrol officer stopped them on Route 208, authorities said.

Officer Robert Schlossberg stopped the car on the northbound highway near Russell Avenue for several violations, including defective lights, and found the heroin and prop gun along with three digital scales and five cellphones, Police Chief David Murphy said.

He arrested the driver, 45-year-old Scott C. Sweeney of Walden, NY, on various drug charges. Sweeney also received several traffic summonses, the chief said.

He also was found to have an outstanding warrant issued by the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police – and was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released Sweeney the next day, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

A passenger, 30-year-old Ashley H. Torres of Port Jervis was charged with drug possession, Murphy said. She also had an outstanding warrant from Pike County, PA.

Pike County authorities declined to pick her up, however, and Torres was released after being processed, the chief said.

Sgts. Daniel Kellogg and Brian Zivkovich, Detective Sgts. Michael Ragucci and Kevin Kasak and Officer Kyle Ferreira assisted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.