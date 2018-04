WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A standoff at a Wyckoff home that brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Thursday afternoon ended peacefully.

Police told neighbors of the Martom Road home off Van Houten Avenue to remain indoors while cordoning off several blocks around the quiet neighborhood beginning around 1:30 p.m.

The matter was resolved about two hours later.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.