YOU DECIDE: Is Haworth Police Sergeant North Jersey's Fittest Cop?

You've seen the bodybuilders and the marathoners, the cyclists, personal trainers, CrossFitters and military vets -- but of all the "Fit Cops" in Bergen and Passaic counties brought to you by Daily Voice this year, whom do you consider fittest of all?

Our first-ever "Fit Cops" competition highlights the 10 law enforcement officers whose stories received the most clicks in the series.

The winner will receive apparel from Fit & Blue and a banner to hang at headquarters.

Voters have until 9 p.m. THIS SATURDAY (July 21) to choose.

For a quick refresher on the contestants, scroll past the poll. Then choose your favorite. May the fittest cop win!

Ahmed Alagha of the Bergenfield PD lost nearly 100 pounds and is keeping it off every day by hitting the gym before or after 12-hour shifts;

Emily Dubon is a personal trainer at Retro Fitness in Hackensack who proved everyone wrong by running laps around her classmates in the police academy;

Robert Guidetti is the Paramus PD deputy chief. His motivation to stay in shape are charity fitness events including obstacle races, 5Ks and indoor cycling rides;

Timothy Janz of the Wood-Ridge PD schedules his shifts around high school wrestling practice as one of the head coaches;

Martin Kahn is Fairview's police chief and his own toughest critic. On the side, he runs Fit and Blue, an online community for law enforcement officers in the fitness industry -- and is co-sponsoring this contest. If he wins, Kahn said, he'll forfeit and happily take bragging rights;

Christie Ohlendorf dropped 40 pounds through CrossFit in order to land her dream job with the Wayne PD;

Kevin Otero of Garfield PD transitioned into law enforcement after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps;

Mark Pinajian is a detective in the Paramus PD and is a Jiu Jitsu black belt. He trains in Fair Lawn and uses his skills on the job to catch criminals and help keep streets safer;

Gianluca Ragone of Haworth PD takes his meals to work as a real-life transformer -- and hopes to take both his bodybuilding and police careers to the next levels;

John Yoon of the Bergen County Sheriff's Department was one of the first Korean-speaking law enforcement officers in Bergen County. He competed professionally as an all-natural bodybuilder for years. Now the New Milford dad just works out to stay in shape.

