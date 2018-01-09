Contact Us
Bergen Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle To Head Homeland Security Committee

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle has been named chairperson of the Assembly Homeland Security and State Preparedness Committee. Photo Credit: Instagram: njassemblydems

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – Bergen County Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle of Englewood has been named chairperson of the Assembly Homeland Security and State Preparedness Committee.

The committee is responsible for monitoring the protection of New Jersey residents and overseeing issues affecting counter-terrorism, risk assessments, infrastructure protections, emergency communications, border security and cyber security.

“With all of the major policy upheavals taking place at the federal level, I intend to focus a sharp eye on the impact they may have on New Jersey and how we can continue to best protect our residents and safeguard their well-being,” Vainieri Huttle said.

The committee’s first meeting in the new legislative session is slated for February 1.

Vainieri Huttle previously chaired the Assembly Human Services Committee. The democrat represents the 37th legislative district, which covers Alpine, Bogota, Cresskill, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Leonia, Northvale, Palisades Park, Rockleigh, Teaneck and Tenafly.

