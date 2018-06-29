Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Murder-Suicide: Two Found Dead At South Hackensack Motel
politics

Cabbie Says Gang Of 5 Held Knife To His Neck, Took Cash In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police is asked to call the the Clifton Police Department Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908.
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police is asked to call the the Clifton Police Department Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Clifton PD

A cab driver told Clifton police one of five robbers put a knife to his neck and took his cash after making him pull over.

The driver said he picked up the five in another town and was headed to the Clifton/Passaic border when they ordered him to stop at Main and Madison avenues around 1 a.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They later fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, the driver said.

He described them only as Hispanic, in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police is asked to call the the Clifton Police Department Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.