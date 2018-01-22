Contact Us
politics

Chris Christie (Not That One) Announces Campaign; Twitter Erupts In Jokes

Cecilia Levine
Chris Christie is running for Alabama's Attorney General.
He's Chris Christie... but not that one.

A Birmingham attorney with the same name as New Jersey's ex-governor announced his candidacy for Alabama's Attorney General Wednesday.

"I've dedicated my life to serving others and fighting for those who need a voice," Chris Christie wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"I am the kind of leader who will help change our state government's culture for the better."

The announcement was swiftly followed by an onslaught of Twitter jokes.

"He can literally build a whole campaign on not being Chris Christie," one user commented.

"The best Chris Christie of all Chris Christie's... "And the original! Born a few years prior to the NJ Buffoon."

