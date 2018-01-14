Christie Out, Murphy In -- Promoting Equal Pay For Women In New Jersey

Democrat Phil Murphy was sworn in as New Jersey's 56th governor Tuesday afternoon in Trenton.

Murphy of Middletown replaces Republican Chris Christie, who was in office for eight years.

Later in the afternoon, Murphy signed his first Executive Order as governor promoting equal pay for women -- putting him closer to his promise of a "fairer, stronger New Jersey."

"For too long, the wage gap has held women back from being paid fairly. #NewDayNJ ," he wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NJ.COM

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.