Phil Murphy Moves To Save Affordable Care Act At Hackensack Church

HACKENSACK, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order moving to save the Affordable Care Act in Hackensack Sunday morning.

The governor was joined by other law makers, city officials and residents at the Mount Olive Baptist Church on Central Avenue.

The move directs all state agencies to work to promote the Affordable Care Act in New Jersey.

"The Republican leadership in Congress tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act," Murphy said in an interview ahead of his gubernatorial campaign.

"They tried to take health care away from those who need it the most. They have put a tax plan into law that divides us, that will hurt the working poor and the middle class. None of it is irretrievable. Again, I'm an optimist. We can get all of this back. It won't be easy, and it will take time, but we can get it back."

