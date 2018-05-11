Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Ex-Giants Coach Sells Bergen County Smart House

Cecilia Levine
Ben McAdoo's Franklin Lakes home is on the market. Photo Credit: NJMLS
The $7,500-square-foot Franklin Lakes home was listed at $2.9 million on Zillow Photo Credit: NJMLS
Ben McAdoo was fired as the head coach of the New York Giants in 2017 after a 2-10 start to the season. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has listed his Bergen County home.

The 7,500-square-foot Franklin Lakes home was listed at $2.9 million on Zillow this weekend, two years after McAdoo and his wife, Toni, purchased it in May 2016 (after his promotion to head coach on the team). McAdoo was fired the following year after the team started the season 2-10.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on just more than two acres of land.

It is described on Zillow as being a private modern-day estate with everything controlled by smart technology from your phone. Features include:

  • Pool with party settings/retractable cover
  • Outdoor cooing station with BBQ/refrigerater
  • Outdoor fireplace
  • Water filtration system
  • Two laundry rooms
  • Three-car garage

CLICK HERE FOR THE LISTING.

