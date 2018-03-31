Kushner Companies Acquires Hackensack Building That Once Collapsed

Expanding its New Jersey presence, Kushner Companies announced the acquisition of a Hackensack apartment complex, NJ.com reports .

In 2010, the garage of the same building at 300 Prospect Avenue collapsed, trapping at least two people in a car.

The real estate developer was founded by Charles Kushner, who handed down the business to his son Jared Kushner in 2005 when he was convicted of tax evasion.

Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and is currently the senior advisor to his father-in-law President Donald Trump.

In addition to the newly-acquired 360-unit multi-family rental property, Kushner Companies owns several other properties in New Jersey including one in Hasbrouck Heights.

