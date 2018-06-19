LOOK INSIDE: Fort Lee's Tallest Tower Takes Skyline To New Heights

Fort Lee's iconic new skyline is officially complete.

Borough officials joined real estate executives on the the outdoor pool deck of The Modern's sleek, new 47-story glass tower on Park Avenue.

The building is a mirror image of The Modern's first building next door. Together, the new luxury towers complete each other.

“Other than the George Washington Bridge, The Modern is the single most significant development to have ever been built in the Borough of Fort Lee," Mayor Sokolich said.

"We have waited over 40 years to find the right developer with the vision and wherewithal to transform this once fallow property into the iconic destination that it is today, and we are thrilled to celebrate this latest milestone with SJP Properties.

“With our bold new skyline from The Modern’s two towers now complete, there is no question that Fort Lee’s renaissance is in full swing.”

The opening of phase II comes on the heels of the community’s first tower reaching nearly 100-percent leased. The Modern’s two phases comprise 900 luxury rental residences in total and 150,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor resort-style amenities -- unparalleled among rental properties in the area.

Much like the first tower, the 450 residences in the community’s newest building feature a mix of spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and are complete with striking floor-to-ceiling windows, oak hardwood floors, walk-in-closets, washers and dryers, stone bathrooms and open kitchens.

Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects in partnership with SJP, both of The Modern’s luxury skyscrapers boast an eye-popping 75,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenities.

The newest tower features a state-of-the-art fitness center; a spa with sauna; a screening room; a bowling alley and an arcade room; two golf simulators; and an internet café and co-working space.

Outdoor amenities include an infinity pool surrounded by lounges; a basketball court, expansive rolling lawn area available for outdoor movies during summer evenings; and community barbecue stations. Each tower also offers access to abundant parking, and a courtesy shuttle provides daily access to New York City with pick-ups and drop-offs to the Manhattan subway less than 10 minutes away.

“In every aspect of its design, The Modern is emblematic of SJP’s more than 30-year history delivering premiere developments throughout the New York Metropolitan region that catalyze the revitalization of neighborhoods and provide an exceptional lifestyle experience,” said Steven Pozycki, CEO of SJP Properties.

In addition to developing a thriving rental community that has spurred a major revitalization of downtown Fort Lee, SJP has also begun construction of a nearly-two-acre public park that will be situated between The Modern's two towers.

Inspired by Manhattan’s Central Park, the new park will enhance walkability and connectivity, offering residents of The Modern and Fort Lee alike a vibrant green space for recreation and enjoyment. Plans for the park include integrated water features, landscaped walking paths and a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining. In addition to the park, SJP will also assist in the development of a 13,000-square-foot building to be donated to the Borough of Fort Lee, which will house a large public theater and a public museum referencing Fort Lee’s historical ties to the film industry.

SJP Properties is developing The Modern in partnership with PGIM Real Estate and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Bozzuto Group is the exclusive leasing and management firm. Pricing starts at $1,717 for a studio, $2,631 for a one-bedroom, $3,604 for a two-bedroom and $6,466 for a three-bedroom residence.

For leasing inquiries or more information visit www.rentthemodern.com or call 201-461-2888. Follow The Modern on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/rentthemodern and @rentthemodern on Instagram and Twitter.

