Look Inside Futuristic Wyckoff Home With Outdoor Oasis

An New York City-inspired Wyckoff home that's been on the market for only two days is listed at $1.6 million.

The more than 5,700-square-foot Franklin Avenue house has hosted a wedding with 175 guests and is ideal for other intimate gatherings -- with its fire pit and cabana.

It was custom built in 2016 and has a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and cocktail station.

The house has four bedrooms with potential for a fifth, five bathrooms, an oversized gourmet kitchen, fireplace, media room and more.

CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR.

