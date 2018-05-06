Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

real estate

Look Inside Futuristic Wyckoff Home With Outdoor Oasis

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Franlin Avenue home is listed at $1.6 million.
The Franlin Avenue home is listed at $1.6 million. Photo Credit: RE/MAX HOMETOWNE REALTY

An New York City-inspired Wyckoff home that's been on the market for only two days is listed at $1.6 million.

The more than 5,700-square-foot Franklin Avenue house has hosted a wedding with 175 guests and is ideal for other intimate gatherings -- with its fire pit and cabana.

It was custom built in 2016 and has a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and cocktail station.

The house has four bedrooms with potential for a fifth, five bathrooms, an oversized gourmet kitchen, fireplace, media room and more.

CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.