New Bergen County Homes Hit Market For Less Than $700G

Dozens of plans for newly-constructed or recently-renovated homes have hit the real estate market in Bergen County.
Many of them are for less than $700,000.
Here are some options in the area:
- Hackensack , Louis Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $648,000 -- new construction
- Bergenfield , Glenwood Drive: 4 beds, 3 baths, $659,000 -- blueprint only, construction to come
- Teaneck , Beaumont Avenue: 3 beds, 3 baths, $425,000 -- fully renovated
- Emerson , Douglas Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $625,000 -- new construction/renovation
- Fair Lawn , Hartley Place: 3 beds, 3 baths, $649,000 -- new construction
