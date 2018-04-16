New Bergen County Homes Hit Market For Less Than $700G

Dozens of plans for newly-constructed or recently-renovated homes have hit the real estate market in Bergen County.

Many of them are for less than $700,000.

Here are some options in the area:

Hackensack , Louis Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $648,000 -- new construction

Louis Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $648,000 -- new construction Bergenfield , Glenwood Drive: 4 beds, 3 baths, $659,000 -- blueprint only, construction to come

, Glenwood Drive: 4 beds, 3 baths, $659,000 -- blueprint only, construction to come Teaneck , Beaumont Avenue: 3 beds, 3 baths, $425,000 -- fully renovated

, Beaumont Avenue: 3 beds, 3 baths, $425,000 -- fully renovated Emerson , Douglas Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $625,000 -- new construction/renovation

, Douglas Street: 4 beds, 3 baths, $625,000 -- new construction/renovation Fair Lawn , Hartley Place: 3 beds, 3 baths, $649,000 -- new construction

