On The Market: Here's What $500G Or Less Will Get You In Bergen County

Don't have $25 million to shell out on a mega mansion? Fear not, there are several houses in Bergen County that may be closer to your budget.

Here are five Bergen County homes listed at $500,000 or less. See photos above or click link to Zillow listing.

Hackensack , 256 Poplar Ave., $406,000: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,838 square feet. Fairmount section of Hackensack.

Franklin Lakes , 495 Lakeside Blvd., $444,000: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,048 square feet.

Mahwah , 142 Ramapo Valley Road, $439,777: 2 beds 1 bath. Great for car enthusiast, complete with two garages that can store up to five cars total.

Hasbrouck Heights , 339 Roosevelt Ave., $499,000: 3 beds, 3 baths. Recently renovated Dutch Colonial.

Dumont, 27 Wood Pl., $469,000: 3 beds, 3 baths and 1,299 square feet. Perfect backyard for summer fun complete with fire pit.

