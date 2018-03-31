POLL RESULTS: Here's How Much The Priciest Bergen County Home Costs

Last month, we asked you to guess how much the most expensive Bergen County listing is.
How much does this house cost?
-
A: $48.5 million
24%
-
B: $42.1 million
35%
-
C: $39.9 million
27%
-
D: $34.4 million
13%
If you chose choice C, you would be correct. This 30,000-square-foot Alpine house sits on six acres of land.
It has 12 bedrooms, a whopping 19 bathrooms an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, private pool and so much more that only the mega rich can afford.
The mansion is is listed on Zillow at $39.9 million.
