POLL RESULTS: Here's How Much The Priciest Bergen County Home Costs

Cecilia Levine
This is the most expensive house on the market in Bergen County. Photo Credit: Zillow
It has 12 bedrooms... Photo Credit: Zillow
Nineteen bathrooms just like this one... Photo Credit: Zillow
A private pool and patio... Photo Credit: Zillow
An indoor basketball court... Photo Credit: Zillow
But the price. Oh, the price. Photo Credit: Zillow

Last month, we asked you to guess how much the most expensive Bergen County listing is.

Poll
How much does this house cost?
Final Results Voting Closed

How much does this house cost?

  • A: $48.5 million
    24%
  • B: $42.1 million
    35%
  • C: $39.9 million
    27%
  • D: $34.4 million
    13%

If you chose choice C, you would be correct. This 30,000-square-foot Alpine house sits on six acres of land.

It has 12 bedrooms, a whopping 19 bathrooms an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, private pool and so much more that only the mega rich can afford.

The mansion is is listed on Zillow at $39.9 million.

