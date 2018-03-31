POLL RESULTS: Here's How Much The Priciest Bergen County Home Costs

Last month, we asked you to guess how much the most expensive Bergen County listing is.

Poll How much does this house cost? A: $48.5 million B: $42.1 million C: $39.9 million D: $34.4 million Submit Vote View Results Final Results Voting Closed How much does this house cost? A: $48.5 million 24%

B: $42.1 million 35%

C: $39.9 million 27%

D: $34.4 million 13% Back to Vote

If you chose choice C, you would be correct. This 30,000-square-foot Alpine house sits on six acres of land.

It has 12 bedrooms, a whopping 19 bathrooms an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, private pool and so much more that only the mega rich can afford.

The mansion is is listed on Zillow at $39.9 million.

