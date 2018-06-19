Price Of Tracy Morgan's Cresskill Home Drops After Weeks On The Market

The price of Tracy Morgan's Cresskill dropped from $2.25 million to $1.998 million after several weeks on the market.

The comedian in 2015 bought a $13.9 million Alpine mansion.

The more than 4,400-square-foot Cresskill house on Truman Drive sits on a nearly six acre preserve.

It boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, swimming pool with spa, new gourmet kitchen, sauna and more.

