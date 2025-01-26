Beloved Hillsdale School Nurse Melanie Fraiman Dies

HILLSDALE, N.J. -- Melanie Fraiman, a beloved school nurse in Hillsdale, died after a battle with cancer, school officials announced.

"It is with a heavy heart, and deep sadness that I communicate the passing of our beloved school nurse, Melanie Fraiman. Ms. Fraiman courageously battled cancer for a number of years, keeping her fight as private as possible, so she could keep focus on her family, friends, students and staff at Meadowbrook School," Principal Christopher Bell said.

"Words cannot begin to describe the loss we feel for our colleague and friend. Simply put, she was the one of the toughest and kindest people we knew."

Bell said there will be counselors in place from the Bergen County Flight Team for students.

Services have not been announced.

