schools

Bergen County Schools Closed, Delayed Friday

Cecilia Levine
Snowy Pinecliff Lake, West Milford.
Snowy Pinecliff Lake, West Milford. Photo Credit: Laura Brescia

Schools across the state are beginning to announce closures and delays for Friday. Below are the schools that have already announced their plans.

CORRECTION : New Milford Public Schools are delayed Friday, NOT closed.

Check back for updates.

BERGEN COUNTY CLOSURES

  • Bogota public and private schools
  • Cliffside Park School District
  • Englewood Cliffs School District
  • Edgewater Public Schools
  • Fairview Public School District
  • Leonia Schools
  • Little Ferry Public Schools
  • Lyndhurst Public Schools
  • North Arlington School District
  • Palisades Park Public Schools
  • Ridgefield Park Public Schools

BERGEN COUNTY DELAYS

  • Allendale School District
  • Alpine School District
  • Bergen County Technical Schools
  • Bergenfield Public School District
  • Carlstadt Public School District
  • Closter Public Schools
  • Cresskill Schools
  • Demarest Public Schools
  • Dumont Public Schools
  • East Rutherford School District
  • Elmwood Park Public Schools
  • Englewood Public School District
  • Fair Lawn School District
  • Fort Lee Public Schools
  • Franklin Lakes Public Schools
  • Garfield School District
  • Glen Rock Public Schools
  • Hackensack Public Schools
  • Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools
  • Harrington Park Public Schools
  • Haworth Public Schools
  • HoHoKus Public Schools
  • Lodi Public Schools
  • Maywood Public Schools
  • Mahwah Public Schools
  • Midland Park Schools
  • New Milford Public Schools
  • Oradell Public School
  • Paramus Public Schools
  • Ramsey Public Schools
  • Ridgefield Public Schools
  • Ridgewood Public Schools
  • River Edge Public Schools
  • Rochelle Park Public Schools
  • Rutherford Public Schools
  • Saddle Brook Public Schools
  • Saddle River Public Schools
  • Teaneck Public Schools
  • Tenafly Public Schools
  • Upper Saddle River Public Schools
  • Waldwick Public Schools
  • Wallington Public Schools
  • Westwood Regional Schools
  • Wyckoff Public Schools

PASSAIC COUNTY CLOSURES

  • Clifton Public Schools
  • Passaic Public Schools
  • Passaic Arts and Science Charter School
  • Passaic County Technical Institute
  • Paterson Arts and Science Charter School
  • Paterson Public Schools

PASSAIC COUNTY DELAYS

  • Bloomingdale School District
  • The Haledon School
  • Hawthorne Public Schools
  • Lakeland Regional High School
  • Little Falls Township Public Schools
  • North Haledon School District
  • Manchester Regional High School District
  • Passaic Valley Regional High School
  • Pompton Lakes School District
  • Ringwood Public School District
  • Totowa Public Schools
  • Wanaque School District
  • Wayne Township Public Schools

