Bergen County Schools Closed, Delayed Friday

Schools across the state are beginning to announce closures and delays for Friday. Below are the schools that have already announced their plans.
CORRECTION : New Milford Public Schools are delayed Friday, NOT closed.
Check back for updates.
BERGEN COUNTY CLOSURES
- Bogota public and private schools
- Cliffside Park School District
- Englewood Cliffs School District
- Edgewater Public Schools
- Fairview Public School District
- Leonia Schools
- Little Ferry Public Schools
- Lyndhurst Public Schools
- North Arlington School District
- Palisades Park Public Schools
- Ridgefield Park Public Schools
BERGEN COUNTY DELAYS
- Allendale School District
- Alpine School District
- Bergen County Technical Schools
- Bergenfield Public School District
- Carlstadt Public School District
- Closter Public Schools
- Cresskill Schools
- Demarest Public Schools
- Dumont Public Schools
- East Rutherford School District
- Elmwood Park Public Schools
- Englewood Public School District
- Fair Lawn School District
- Fort Lee Public Schools
- Franklin Lakes Public Schools
- Garfield School District
- Glen Rock Public Schools
- Hackensack Public Schools
- Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools
- Harrington Park Public Schools
- Haworth Public Schools
- HoHoKus Public Schools
- Lodi Public Schools
- Maywood Public Schools
- Mahwah Public Schools
- Midland Park Schools
- New Milford Public Schools
- Oradell Public School
- Paramus Public Schools
- Ramsey Public Schools
- Ridgefield Public Schools
- Ridgewood Public Schools
- River Edge Public Schools
- Rochelle Park Public Schools
- Rutherford Public Schools
- Saddle Brook Public Schools
- Saddle River Public Schools
- Teaneck Public Schools
- Tenafly Public Schools
- Upper Saddle River Public Schools
- Waldwick Public Schools
- Wallington Public Schools
- Westwood Regional Schools
- Wyckoff Public Schools
PASSAIC COUNTY CLOSURES
- Clifton Public Schools
- Passaic Public Schools
- Passaic Arts and Science Charter School
- Passaic County Technical Institute
- Paterson Arts and Science Charter School
- Paterson Public Schools
PASSAIC COUNTY DELAYS
- Bloomingdale School District
- The Haledon School
- Hawthorne Public Schools
- Lakeland Regional High School
- Little Falls Township Public Schools
- North Haledon School District
- Manchester Regional High School District
- Passaic Valley Regional High School
- Pompton Lakes School District
- Ringwood Public School District
- Totowa Public Schools
- Wanaque School District
- Wayne Township Public Schools
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.