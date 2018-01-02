Bergen County Schools Closed, Delayed Friday

Schools across the state are beginning to announce closures and delays for Friday. Below are the schools that have already announced their plans.

CORRECTION : New Milford Public Schools are delayed Friday, NOT closed.

Check back for updates.

BERGEN COUNTY CLOSURES

Bogota public and private schools

Cliffside Park School District

Englewood Cliffs School District

Edgewater Public Schools

Fairview Public School District

Leonia Schools

Little Ferry Public Schools

Lyndhurst Public Schools

North Arlington School District

Palisades Park Public Schools

Ridgefield Park Public Schools

BERGEN COUNTY DELAYS

Allendale School District

Alpine School District

Bergen County Technical Schools

Bergenfield Public School District

Carlstadt Public School District

Closter Public Schools

Cresskill Schools

Demarest Public Schools

Dumont Public Schools

East Rutherford School District

Elmwood Park Public Schools

Englewood Public School District

Fair Lawn School District

Fort Lee Public Schools

Franklin Lakes Public Schools

Garfield School District

Glen Rock Public Schools

Hackensack Public Schools

Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools

Harrington Park Public Schools

Haworth Public Schools

HoHoKus Public Schools

Lodi Public Schools

Maywood Public Schools

Mahwah Public Schools

Midland Park Schools

New Milford Public Schools

Oradell Public School

Paramus Public Schools

Ramsey Public Schools

Ridgefield Public Schools

Ridgewood Public Schools

River Edge Public Schools

Rochelle Park Public Schools

Rutherford Public Schools

Saddle Brook Public Schools

Saddle River Public Schools

Teaneck Public Schools

Tenafly Public Schools

Upper Saddle River Public Schools

Waldwick Public Schools

Wallington Public Schools

Westwood Regional Schools

Wyckoff Public Schools

PASSAIC COUNTY CLOSURES

Clifton Public Schools

Passaic Public Schools

Passaic Arts and Science Charter School

Passaic County Technical Institute

Paterson Arts and Science Charter School

Paterson Public Schools

PASSAIC COUNTY DELAYS

Bloomingdale School District

The Haledon School

Hawthorne Public Schools

Lakeland Regional High School

Little Falls Township Public Schools

North Haledon School District

Manchester Regional High School District

Passaic Valley Regional High School

Pompton Lakes School District

Ringwood Public School District

Totowa Public Schools

Wanaque School District

Wayne Township Public Schools

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.