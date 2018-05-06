Contact Us
Best High Schools In Bergen County Ranked (Some Are Best In America)

Cecilia Levine
Bergen Arts and Sciences Charter School in Garfield is ranked among the best in New Jersey.
Bergen Arts and Sciences Charter School in Garfield is ranked among the best in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A new ranking by U.S. News and World Report has ranked 23 of New Jersey's schools among the 500 best in the U.S. Five of those schools ranked in the top 10, including two from Bergen County.

The list, one of the most prominent national rankings, puts Bergen County Academies at No. 2 in the state and No. 43 in the U.S.

Right below it at No. 3 in New Jersey is Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, which is ranked No. 58 best in the U.S.

Topping off the list at No. 1 in the state and No. 22 in the country is Monmouth County's High Technology High School.

Other Bergen County schools in the top 50 are:

  • 24: Ridgewood High School
  • 28: Bergenfield
  • 30: Leonia High School
  • 32: Mahwah High School
  • 38: Ramsey High School
  • 39: Bergen Arts and Sciences Charter School, Garfield

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

