Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Nick Of Timing: Demarest Officers Deliver Healthy Baby Girl In Home
schools

Demarest School Counselor Wins Big Award

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
Colleen Spafford and Joseph Niclas stand together at the annual College Counselor Luncheon at Ramapo College of New Jersey.
Colleen Spafford and Joseph Niclas stand together at the annual College Counselor Luncheon at Ramapo College of New Jersey. Photo Credit: Ramapo College of New Jersey

DEMAREST, N.J. – A guidance counselor at Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest has won a prestigious award.

Colleen Spafford, of Fair Lawn, is the recipient of the Nancy Jaeger Award for Excellence in Counseling.

The award is named for Ramapo College of New Jersey’s former director of admissions, who fostered close relationships with guidance counselors throughout New Jersey during her nearly 40-year career.

Spafford is the fourth counselor to earn the recognition.

“Colleen is always professional, friendly and a joy to have as a colleague,” said Ramapo Senior Admissions Counselor Joseph Niclas who works closely with Spafford and other high school guidance counselors.

In a time when we do so much of our jobs electronically, it’s great to know that we can still build professional relationships with high school counselors. This ultimately benefits the students we serve, and does not go unnoticed with Colleen,” he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.