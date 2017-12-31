Demarest School Counselor Wins Big Award

DEMAREST, N.J. – A guidance counselor at Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest has won a prestigious award.

Colleen Spafford, of Fair Lawn, is the recipient of the Nancy Jaeger Award for Excellence in Counseling.

The award is named for Ramapo College of New Jersey’s former director of admissions, who fostered close relationships with guidance counselors throughout New Jersey during her nearly 40-year career.

Spafford is the fourth counselor to earn the recognition.

“Colleen is always professional, friendly and a joy to have as a colleague,” said Ramapo Senior Admissions Counselor Joseph Niclas who works closely with Spafford and other high school guidance counselors.

In a time when we do so much of our jobs electronically, it’s great to know that we can still build professional relationships with high school counselors. This ultimately benefits the students we serve, and does not go unnoticed with Colleen,” he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.