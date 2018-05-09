Emerson Parent Accuses School District Of Covering Up Gun Threat

A video of a concerned Emerson parent accusing school administrators of attempting to cover up an alleged gun threat made by a student went viral on social media Friday.

Standing in front of the Emerson Junior-Senior High School, Stefanie El-Ansari recounted the events that unfolded after one of her son's peers allegedly threatened gun violence against him and "a multitude" of his classmates this week.

"When administration was notified of it and spoke to my child, I was assured all proper steps were being taken to ensure the safety of these children," El-Ansari said in the video.

"Part of that is contacting local police for a thorough investigation. I was told they were. and I was lied to."

El-Ansari maintains the police were not notified of the threat until she called them.

Daily Voice on Friday sent two separate emails to Emerson Police Chief Michael Mazzeo and Emerson Schools Superintendent Brian Gaten.

In an email to parents obtained by Daily Voice, Gaten said:

"As the community is aware, school districts have to first and foremost ensure school safety, while managing confidentiality and the increased anxiety that comes to these situations post-Parkland. That being understood, please know that the district has protocols and procedures in place that respect all these factors. Parents and students should feel secure knowing that Emerson schools remain safe for all our students."

Gaten encouraged parents and students to contact him with questions or concerns.

When the mother asked for a meeting with the school superintendent, principal and disciplinarian, only the principal Brian Hutchinson showed up, she said.

El-Ansari says in the video that the student -- identified by sources with direct knowledge as a seventh grader -- made motions threatening to kill other students and videotape them dying. She goes on to say the student was given a 45-minute evaluation and returned to school in two hours.

Parents commended El-Ansari for standing up for the safety of Emerson students.

"How they have handled this is wrong and a complete failure to children everywhere," the mother of four said. "This will not be allowed on my watch."

