Emerson Superintendent Responds To Gun Threat: Trust Us

More trust in Emerson's school educators and administrators is what Superintendent Brian Gatens says the community needs more of.

And less talk.

Gatens is assuring parents that an alleged gun threat made by a student was never credible, hence why the school did not contact local police immediately.

The apparent lack of action by school officials worried local mom Stefanie El-Ansari, prompting her to post a video on social media where she opined that administrators were not taking the threat seriously -- saying a middle school student allegedly told his peers he was going to gun down them down and videotape it.

Gatens in an email to parents Saturday said the incident was an example of how "an out-of-context and overheard statement can mutate into so much more," noting the threat was not credible to school safety and security.

He assured parents that administrators and educators are "well-versed" in what credible threats look and sound like, thus the appropriate response in this particular instance did not require immediate assistance from the police department.

El-Ansari in her video questioned why the report of the threat came from her to police and not from the school.

"We know what situations call for those responses," Gatens said.

"What complicates this matter, and has added to the confusion, is that a parent reached out to the Emerson Police Department before the school administration did. The school district enjoys a strong relationship with the EPD, and we are grateful for their assistance in following up in this matter. They are invaluable to our work in helping to foster safe and secure school environments."

Gatens said the rumors and hearsay from adults both in person and online prevent a clear understanding of facts and lead to misinformation. Thus, students feel unnecessarily insecure, the superintendent said.

He lamented that the middle-schooler accused of making the alleged threat was the victim of rumor-mongering and expressed sorrow for his or her family -- "We are a better community than that," Gatens said.

Gatens cancelled his personal weekend plans to address questions from parents in person at the BOE offices Saturday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.