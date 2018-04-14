Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN IT? Hit-Run Route 17 Pickup Loses Two Wheels, Causes Extensive Damage
schools

Fort Lee Fires School Security Guard Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Fort Lee High School.
Fort Lee High School. Photo Credit: Facebook/FLPD

A Fort Lee school security guard whose teenage son used his gun to take his own life was fired on Monday night, NorthJersey.com reports .

Henry Farrell is fighting to keep his gun collection and was accused of mental instability and domestic abuse against his ex-wife, the article says.

The former Rutherford police officer will take an unpaid leave from the $37,800 a year job until June 30, when his termination takes effect, according to the story.

Farrell's 17-year-old son, Jack, allegedly used one of his guns to shoot himself in a Woodcliff Lake park in November 2016, NorthJersey.com reports. After that, Farrell struggled to keep his gun collection, the story says .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.