Fort Lee Fires School Security Guard Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

A Fort Lee school security guard whose teenage son used his gun to take his own life was fired on Monday night, NorthJersey.com reports .

Henry Farrell is fighting to keep his gun collection and was accused of mental instability and domestic abuse against his ex-wife, the article says.

The former Rutherford police officer will take an unpaid leave from the $37,800 a year job until June 30, when his termination takes effect, according to the story.

Farrell's 17-year-old son, Jack, allegedly used one of his guns to shoot himself in a Woodcliff Lake park in November 2016, NorthJersey.com reports. After that, Farrell struggled to keep his gun collection, the story says .

