Here's What We Learned About Saddle Brook Schools' New Superintendent From Her Twitter Page

Saddle Brook students will begin the 2018-19 school year with a new superintendent.

Danielle Shanley, who hails from the New Milford school district, will be replacing interim superintendent Anthony Riscica.

Daily Voice scrolled through Shanley's Twitter page for a glimpse of what she's all about. Here's just some of what we found:

1. She's not just an educator: Shanley identifies as an activist, wife, mother, writer and reader, according to her description.

2. "Kids don’t gravitate to subjects. They gravitate to teachers." Shanley feels students will remember a teacher who introduced them to their love of something.

"Being honest about how we feel doesn't make us weak — it makes us human."

3. Shanley often stresses the importance of mental health. She recently shared the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number and a link to this moving TED Talk: "Being honest about how we feel doesn't make us weak — it makes us human."

4. She's all about arts and crafts! Scroll through her Twitter page and you'll see photos upon photos of construction paper solar systems, cakes shaped like New Jersey and Maker Jam memories.

5. She is taking a stand against gun violence having supported her students in the National Walkout and with this retweet, among others: "Guns aren't allowed at the White House, the Republican National Convention or Mar-a-Lago in case you're wondering what people really think. I will never understand the argument which says guns are too dangerous for places politicians hang out but NOT too dangerous for places children hang out."

"The purpose of life is to discover your gift; the work of life is to develop it; and the meaning of life is to give your gift away."

6. Not only is passionate about her job, but she encourages others to find meaning in their lives and who they want to be. Shanley is dedicated to bettering herself and those around her. "The purpose of life is to discover your gift; the work of life is to develop it; and the meaning of life is to give your gift away."

7. Her students and colleagues are like family to her. She's proud of what they accomplish, sharing photos of theater productions, artwork, new approaches to teaching and loves seeing them succeed -- in and out of the classroom.

