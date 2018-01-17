No More Nudes: Pascack Valley School Officials, Police Cracking Down

HILLSDALE, N.J. — Police are investigating nude photos on Pascack Valley Regional High School students' cell phones after district officials discovered several being distributed, Superintendent P. Erik Gundersen told parents in a letter obtained by NorthJersey.com .

Gundersen asked parents to ensure all "questionable" videos or images are cleared from their children's phones by Friday morning, the article says.

An investigation by the Hillsdale Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies is under way, the superintendent said.

