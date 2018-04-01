Northern 'Valley's Got Talent': Come See, Hear, Enjoy

NORTHERN VALLEY, N.J. -- The Northern Valley Coalition and the parent organizations from all seven valley school districts are hosting their second annual "Valley's Got Talent" on April 27.

The special event runs from 7-9 p.m. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, 140 Central Avenue.

The winners from each town's elementary, middle and high school talent contests will be competing against one another in each age category in the Valley finals.

Judges include mayors from all seven towns:

Closter Mayor John Glidden;

Demarest Mayor Ray Cywinski;

Haworth Mayor John Smart;

Norwood Mayor James Barsa;

Northvale Mayor Ed Piehler;

Old Tappan Mayor John Kramer;

Harrington Park Mayor Paul Hoelscher

Also judging will be experienced theater professionals Anna Bager and ChristyTara McVey.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under 2 get in free.

All proceeds will go to NVC for future community events.

BUY TICKETS: www.nvcoalition.org

Questions? Want to volunteer? EMAIL: nvcoalition@gmail.com

DONATE: Make checks payable to "Northern Valley Coalition" and mail to Northern Valley Coalition, C/O Melissa Driscoll, 3 Deer Trail, Old Tappan, NJ 07625.

NVC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides safe and substance free activities and programs for all families in the seven Northern Valley towns.

NVC has been working with the school districts, PTOs, community police departments and the mayors and councils to have alcohol and substance free events for all community families.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Northern Valley Coalition accepts tax-deductible donations.

