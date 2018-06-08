Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

schools

Passaic County HS Senior Banned From Prom For Party Crashing

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Nick Beyjoun of West Milford.
Nick Beyjoun of West Milford. Photo Credit: Nick Beyjoun

A West Milford senior was banned from senior prom after crashing junior prom, NorthJersey.com reports.

Volleyball captain Nick Beyjoun admitted to school officials on June 1 that he and three friends crashed the March 29 party, the article says.

The trio snuck in through the side door of the off-campus event, stayed for a few songs and then left -- not before two of them were spotted by supervisors, according to the report.

District officials did not respond for comment, NorthJersey.com said.

The senior's mom Abby Beyjoun said she was glad her son was honest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.