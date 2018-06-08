Passaic County HS Senior Banned From Prom For Party Crashing

A West Milford senior was banned from senior prom after crashing junior prom, NorthJersey.com reports.

Volleyball captain Nick Beyjoun admitted to school officials on June 1 that he and three friends crashed the March 29 party, the article says.

The trio snuck in through the side door of the off-campus event, stayed for a few songs and then left -- not before two of them were spotted by supervisors, according to the report.

District officials did not respond for comment, NorthJersey.com said.

The senior's mom Abby Beyjoun said she was glad her son was honest.

