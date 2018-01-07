Contact Us
REPORT: Northern Valley Among NJ’s Top 50 Public Schools For Athletes

Photo Credit: Pixabay

HILLSDALE, N.J. – Nine schools in Bergen County and three in Passaic are among the best 50 public high schools for athletes in New Jersey – including Pascack Valley Regional High School in Hillsdale which ranks first – according to a new list released by Niche.com.

The website analyzes data sets and reviews to produce rankings, report cards and profiles for schools, colleges and places to live.

The 2018 rankings are “based on student and parent reviews of athletics, student participation in athletics, and the number of sports offered at the school,” the website states.

Here are the Bergen and Passaic County schools that made the top 50 list and their rankings:

  • 48: Indian Hills High School, Oakland
  • 29: Glen Rock High School
  • 26: Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan
  • 24: Paramus High School
  • 23: Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
  • 21: Wayne Valley High School
  • 9: Wayne Hills High School
  • 7: Ridgewood High School
  • 6: Passaic County Tech, wayne
  • 5: Ramapo High School, Franklin Lakes
  • 3: River Dell Regional High School, Oradell
  • 1: Pascack Valley Regional High School, Hillsdale

CLICK HERE for more information, including the full list.

