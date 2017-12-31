REPORT: Ramapo College Ranks Among Top 10 In U.S. For Low Student Debt

MAHWAH, N.J. – Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah ranks among the top 10 best value colleges in the country at graduating students with the lowest average debt, according to a new list released by Kiplinger .

Kiplinger – a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice – found that in 2016 “the average student borrower at a four-year private college graduated with $32,000 in debt, while those attending public colleges borrowed an average of $27,000.”

But Ramapo was one of the schools “most successful at getting their students out the door with the lowest average debt.”

Ramapo came in 5th in the study, with an average debt at graduation of $11,275, according to Kiplinger.

The only other New Jersey college on the top 10 list was Princeton University, which ranked number three with an averaged debt of $8,908. Berea College in Kentucky took the number one spot with an average of $7,062.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

