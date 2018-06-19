Rodent Activity Detected In 2 Englewood High School Cafeterias

A recent inspection at Englewood's public schools found rodents in the Dwight Morrow High School cafeterias, city officials said.

A June 19 inspection found "rodent activity" in both the North and South cafeterias of the high school despite an increase in visits from pest control services, Englewood Health Director James Fedorko said in a letter posted on social media ( SEE ATTACHMENT) .

Officials did not specify which type of rodent was detected.

"The health department met with cafeteria workers on June 20th and identified areas where improvements can be made to decrease rodent activity," Fedorko said.

Inspections were also conducted at Grieco Elementary School McCloud Elementary School where no rodent activity was detected, the letter said.

No rodent activity was detected at any school during prior inspections that occurred annually since 2015.

