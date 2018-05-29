Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Bergen Cold Case Unit: Deportee Charged In 1999 Englewood Rape, Murder
schools

Some Of NJ's Wealthiest Residents Are In Haworth School District

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
This Upper Saddle River home is listed at $5.488 million on Zillow.
This Upper Saddle River home is listed at $5.488 million on Zillow. Photo Credit: NJMLS

Data shows that family income is the greatest indicator of student success.

A new report in NJ.com is breaking down New Jersey school districts with the wealthiest families, based on  2012-2016 American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census.

The district with the highest median income is Millburn with $190,600.

See how Bergen County towns ranked in all of New Jersey below:

  • No. 25: Tenafly, median income is $144,4000
  • No. 23: Ridgewood, median income is $144,700
  • No. 18: Demarest, median income $150,100
  • No. 16: Woodcliff Lake, median income is $150,900
  • No. 15: Allendale, median income is $151,600
  • No. 13: Glen Rock, median income is $159,200
  • No. 11: Northern Highlands Regional School District (includes Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River and Upper Saddle River), median income is $161,200
  • No. 9: Ho-Ho-Kus, median income is $164,000
  • No. 7: Haworth, median income is $168,400
  • No. 6: Upper Saddle River, median income is $171,700

FULL NJ.COM STORY

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.