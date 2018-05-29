Some Of NJ's Wealthiest Residents Are In Haworth School District

Data shows that family income is the greatest indicator of student success.

A new report in NJ.com is breaking down New Jersey school districts with the wealthiest families, based on 2012-2016 American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census.

The district with the highest median income is Millburn with $190,600.

See how Bergen County towns ranked in all of New Jersey below:

No. 25: Tenafly, median income is $144,4000

No. 23: Ridgewood, median income is $144,700

No. 18: Demarest, median income $150,100

No. 16: Woodcliff Lake, median income is $150,900

No. 15: Allendale, median income is $151,600

No. 13: Glen Rock, median income is $159,200

No. 11: Northern Highlands Regional School District (includes Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River and Upper Saddle River), median income is $161,200

No. 9: Ho-Ho-Kus, median income is $164,000

No. 7: Haworth, median income is $168,400

No. 6: Upper Saddle River, median income is $171,700

FULL NJ.COM STORY

