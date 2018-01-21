Contact Us
These Bergen County Schools Ranked Best In State By Education Department

Cecilia Levine
These are the top-ranked New Jersey school according to information released by the NJDOE. Photo Credit: Contributed

The New Jersey Department of Education ranked the state's schools on a scale from 1-100, for the first time ever. And the results are in.

According to a report by NJ.com , here are the top schools in Bergen and Passaic county:

  • 47: Fort Lee School: 89
  • 38: Brookside School in Allendale 90.1
  • 35: James Fallon in Wayne: 90.5
  • 28: Glen Rock High: 91.6
  • 29: Cliffside Park School No. 3: 91.9
  • 21: Hillside School in Closter: 92.8
  • 22: Radburn School in Fair Lawn: 93
  • 19: Edward H. Byran School in Cresskill: 93.1
  • 15 (tie): Bergen County Academies in Hackensack/Academy For Information Technology in Union County: 93.7
  • 9: Upper School in Englewood Cliffs: 95.1
  • 4: Bergen County Tech in Teterboro: 96.4
  • 2: Merritt Memorial School in Cresskill: 97.4

