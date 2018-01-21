These Bergen County Schools Ranked Best In State By Education Department

The New Jersey Department of Education ranked the state's schools on a scale from 1-100, for the first time ever. And the results are in.
According to a report by NJ.com , here are the top schools in Bergen and Passaic county:
- 47: Fort Lee School: 89
- 38: Brookside School in Allendale 90.1
- 35: James Fallon in Wayne: 90.5
- 28: Glen Rock High: 91.6
- 29: Cliffside Park School No. 3: 91.9
- 21: Hillside School in Closter: 92.8
- 22: Radburn School in Fair Lawn: 93
- 19: Edward H. Byran School in Cresskill: 93.1
- 15 (tie): Bergen County Academies in Hackensack/Academy For Information Technology in Union County: 93.7
- 9: Upper School in Englewood Cliffs: 95.1
- 4: Bergen County Tech in Teterboro: 96.4
- 2: Merritt Memorial School in Cresskill: 97.4
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.