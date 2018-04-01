Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Bus Terminal Re-Opened After Hour-Long Lockdown
schools

This Old Tappan School Is Ranked Among Best In All Of New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Merritt Memorial School in Cresskill was ranked the best in New Jersey.
Merritt Memorial School in Cresskill was ranked the best in New Jersey. Photo Credit: File Photo

Of the nearly 2,000 elementary and middle schools in New Jersey, many in Bergen and Passaic counties are ranked at the top.

According to a report by NJ.com, the state has ranked its public schools on a scale from 0-100 and published the results in its annual report cards.

Here's which ones made the top 50:

  • 50. Sicomac Elementary School, Wyckoff : 87.50
  • 44. J. Spencer Smith School, Tenafly : 87.93
  • 43. E. Roy Bixby Elementary School, Bogota : 87.94
  • 41. Luther Lee Emerson School, Demarest : 88.34
  • 40. Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, Glen Rock : 88.35
  • 36. T. Baldwin Demarest Elementary School, Old Tappan : 88.80
  • 34. School 28, Paterson : 88.94 (tie with a Summit school)
  • 33. School No. 1, Fort Lee : 89
  • 23. Brookside School, Allendale : 90.07
  • 20. James Fallon Elementary School, Wayne : 90.48 (tie with Hopewell Valley school)
  • 14. School No. 3, Cliffside Park : 91.86
  • 10. Hillside Elementary School, Closter : 92.78
  • 9. Radburn Elementary School, Fair Lawn 92.98
  • 8. Edward H. Bryan School, Cresskill : 93.08
  • 4. Upper School, Englewood Cliffs 95.10
  • 2. Classical Academy Charter School, Clifton : 95.86
  • 1. Merritt Memorial, Cresskill : 97.43

FULL LIST: CICK HERE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.