UPDATE: More Bergen Schools Announce Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

With temperatures in the high-90s Monday, some schools across Bergen and Passaic counties will be letting students out early.
CORRECTION : Wallington schools will NOT be conducting an early dismissal.
See districts below (story is being updated periodically):
- Closter: 12:40 p.m.
- Glen Rock elementary schools: 12:33 p.m.
- Hackensack: 12:30 dismissal
- Oakland: Early release schedule
- Ramapo/Indian Hills High Schools
- Ridgefield Park: 12:35 p.m.
- Wayne
