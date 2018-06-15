Contact Us
UPDATE: More Bergen Schools Announce Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

With temperatures in the high-90s Monday, some schools across Bergen and Passaic counties will be letting students out early.

CORRECTION : Wallington schools will NOT be conducting an early dismissal.

See districts below (story is being updated periodically):

  • Closter: 12:40 p.m.
  • Glen Rock elementary schools: 12:33 p.m.
  • Hackensack: 12:30 dismissal
  • Oakland: Early release schedule
  • Ramapo/Indian Hills High Schools
  • Ridgefield Park: 12:35 p.m.
  • Wayne

EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM WITH UPDATES.

