UPDATE: More Bergen Schools Announce Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

With temperatures in the high-90s Monday, some schools across Bergen and Passaic counties will be letting students out early.

CORRECTION : Wallington schools will NOT be conducting an early dismissal.

See districts below (story is being updated periodically):

Closter: 12:40 p.m.

Glen Rock elementary schools: 12:33 p.m.

Hackensack: 12:30 dismissal

Oakland: Early release schedule

Ramapo/Indian Hills High Schools

Ridgefield Park: 12:35 p.m.

Wayne

EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM WITH UPDATES.

