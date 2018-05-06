Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

schools

VIDEO: Gov. Murphy Surprises 'Inspiring' Hackensack Teacher During Class

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Governor Phil Murphy surprised Hackensack teacher Norma Hernandez and her students on Tuesday.
Governor Phil Murphy surprised Hackensack teacher Norma Hernandez and her students on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy

Phil Murphy was the last person Fanny Meyers Hillers teacher Norma Hernandez expected to see Tuesday.

But in the New Jersey governor walked to surprise Hernandez -- an English as a second language teacher -- and her students on National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Hernandez, a teacher for nearly two decades, has received many awards including the Governor's Educator of the Year award and two Teacher of the Year awards.

Murphy honored Hernandez with a proclamation, which he read to her and her students.

"Because of Ms. Hernandez, thousands of students have a thirst for knowledge, a solid education and the inspiration to achieve and excel throughout life."

The governor recognized and commended Hernandez for "embodying the finest characteristics of the state's educators," he said.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.