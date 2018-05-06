VIDEO: Gov. Murphy Surprises 'Inspiring' Hackensack Teacher During Class

Phil Murphy was the last person Fanny Meyers Hillers teacher Norma Hernandez expected to see Tuesday.

But in the New Jersey governor walked to surprise Hernandez -- an English as a second language teacher -- and her students on National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Hernandez, a teacher for nearly two decades, has received many awards including the Governor's Educator of the Year award and two Teacher of the Year awards.

Murphy honored Hernandez with a proclamation, which he read to her and her students.

"Because of Ms. Hernandez, thousands of students have a thirst for knowledge, a solid education and the inspiration to achieve and excel throughout life."

The governor recognized and commended Hernandez for "embodying the finest characteristics of the state's educators," he said.

