Want To Be A Nurse? 2 Bergen Schools Named Among Top In New Jersey

If you live in Bergen County and your lifelong dream is to become a nurse, you're in luck. Two local schools were ranked among the top 10 best in the Garden State.

RegisteredNursing.org says a great way to measure the quality of a nursing school is by its NCLEX-RN pass rates.

By analyzing the current and historical NCLEX-RN pass rates, the website was able to determine which schools are best of the 40 in New Jersey.

In Bergen County, Holy Name Medical Center No. 4) and Ramapo College (No. 10) are on the list.

No. 1 is Rowan College at Gloucester County.

Holy Name Medical Center’s School of Nursing offers students a diploma pathway toward an RN career, with the option to complete an ADN degree through a collaborative agreement with Saint Peter’s University. The School of Nursing was founded in 1925 with just 13 students, and has grown to become one of the largest coeducational diploma programs in the state. The curriculum focuses on nursing theory, clinical experiences, and professional development. Ramapo: Mahwah’s Ramapo College has offered a BSN program since 1993. Through it’s partnership with The Valley Hospital, the classroom portion of the program is taught on the Ramapo campus while the clinicals are offered by the Master’s-level nurses of The Valley Hospital. Graduates of the program are prepared to work as RNs in a variety of healthcare sites.

