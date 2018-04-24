Contact Us
Bergen Girls Softball Teams Flock To Demarest For Breast Cancer Tournament

Jerry DeMarco
The action begins at 9 a.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Moira Sullivan Renke

DEMAREST, N.J. – Girls softball teams from around Bergen County will converge Saturday in Demarest for the 8th annual Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Challenge.

Northern Valley High School hosts the fund-raising tournament beginning at 9 a.m. at Varsity Softball Field, 150 Knickerbocker Road:

  • 9 a.m.: Demarest vs. Fort Lee
  • 11 a.m.: Passaic Valley vs. Westwood
  • 1 p.m.: Cliffside Park vs Bergenfield
  • 3 p.m.: Holy Angels vs Northern Highlands
  • 5 p.m.: Dumont vs Tenafly

Entrance fee is $2 per person, $5 per family.

There will be breakfast and lunch concessions.

The non-profit Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation -- often referred to as "Komen," is the largest and best-funded breast cancer organization in the country.

Founded in 1982, it has directed billions of dollars to breast cancer education, research, advocacy, health services and social support programs in the U.S. and through partnerships in more than 50 countries.

