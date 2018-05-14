Contact Us
Boston Celtics Named Old Tappan Runner, Paralyzed Boyfriend 'Heroes'

Cecilia Levine
Old Tappan's Kaitlyn Kiely with boyfriend Matt Wetherbee at the TD Garden Tuesday, where both were honored by the Boston Celtics as "Heroes Among Us." Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Kiely Instagram
Kiely pushed Wetherbee 26 miles over the Boston Marathon finish line. Photo Credit: Matt Wetherbee INSTAGRAM

The Boston Celtics during Tuesday's game honored an Old Tappan athlete who pushed her paralyzed boyfriend 26 miles over the finish line at the Boston Marathon last month.

Kaitlyn Kiely and her boyfriend Matt Wetherbee -- who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 2016 freak accident -- were honored as "Heroes Among Us" during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (107-94, Celtics).

Kiely, 30, a Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan graduate, promised Wetherbee that they would run the 26-mile race together.

And they did.

The "Heroes Among Us" program is one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports honoring individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others.

