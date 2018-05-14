Boston Celtics Named Old Tappan Runner, Paralyzed Boyfriend 'Heroes'

The Boston Celtics during Tuesday's game honored an Old Tappan athlete who pushed her paralyzed boyfriend 26 miles over the finish line at the Boston Marathon last month.

Kaitlyn Kiely and her boyfriend Matt Wetherbee -- who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 2016 freak accident -- were honored as "Heroes Among Us" during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (107-94, Celtics).

Kiely, 30, a Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan graduate, promised Wetherbee that they would run the 26-mile race together.

And they did.

The "Heroes Among Us" program is one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports honoring individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others.

