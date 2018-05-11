How To Place A Sports Bet In New Jersey

New Jersey will be the first state to roll back the federal ban on sports gambling.

Bets will likely be accepted in approximately two weeks.

Here's how you can start:

WHERE DO I GO? Monmouth Park. That's the first racetrack to open (after a $2 million expansion, the William Hill Sports Bar is ready to convert into a sports book).

WHEN? Monday, May 28. The Meadowlands and other racetracks and casinos are expected to start taking bets in June.

CAN ANYONE DO IT? Anyone over 21 years old.

DO I HAVE TO BE IN NEW JERSEY TO BET? Yup, for now. There will soon be mobile apps but still, have to be in the Garden State.

WHO CAN I BET ON? Any real teams -- local, professional. You name it. Even in-game bets. But no fantasy bets.

HOW MUCH CAN I BET? The limit does not exist.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.