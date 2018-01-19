NFL: Wayne's Greg Olsen Named Among Top Three 'Man Of The Year' Finalists

WAYNE, N.J. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen of Wayne was named among three top finalists Sunday for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

He is joined by Houston Texans linebacker J.J. Watt and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

"Greg, Benjamin and J.J. have changed countless lives with their generosity and commitment to helping others," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"As remarkable leaders on and off the field, they personify the character of the late Walter Payton. We commend them for using their platforms to leave a positive impact on communities across the country."

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Last month, the NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Three of the nominees will be selected as finalists for the national award, renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on Feb. 3, the eve of Super Bowl LII, at 9 p.m. (ET and PT) on NBC.

NFL Honors will take place at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.