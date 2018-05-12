Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

sports

TONIGHT: Boston Celtics Honor Old Tappan Runner, Paralyzed Boyfriend

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Old Tappan's Kaitlyn Kiely pushed boyfriend Matt Wetherbee 26 miles over the Boston Marathon finish line. The pair will be honored by the Boston Celtics at Tuesday's game against the Cavs.
Old Tappan's Kaitlyn Kiely pushed boyfriend Matt Wetherbee 26 miles over the Boston Marathon finish line. The pair will be honored by the Boston Celtics at Tuesday's game against the Cavs. Photo Credit: Matt Wetherbee INSTAGRAM

The Boston Celtics will be honoring an Old Tappan athlete who pushed her paralyzed boyfriend 26 miles over the finish line at the Boston Marathon last month during Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kaitlyn Kiely and her boyfriend Matt Wetherbee -- who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 2016 freak accident -- made national headlines last month at the Boston Marathon.

Kiely, 30, a Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan graduate, promised Wetherbee that they would run the 26-mile race together.

And they did.

The pair will be honored as the Celtics' "Heroes Among Us" at the TD Garden. The program is one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports honoring individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others.

Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.