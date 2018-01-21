WWE Star Enzo Amore, Waldwick Native, Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Sam Barron
Enzo Amore
Enzo Amore Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WALDWICK, N.J. --Professional wrestler Enzo Amore (real name Eric Ardnt) was fired by WWE Tuesday as he is being investigated for sexually assaulting a woman in Phoenix in October.

Amore, a Waldwick native, was Cruiserweight Champion at the time of his release. Phoenix police say they are still investigating the alleged assault, which occurred in October.

On Monday, the victim shared her story on Twitter, saying she was given drugs and left alone with Amore, who then raped her. The victim said she was in a mental hospital for 45 days following the assault.

Through his lawyers, Amore denied the allegations.

"He is cooperating with the authorities and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner," Timothy Eckstein, his lawyer said. "Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter."

