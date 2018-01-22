Hellish Route 4 Bottleneck Is 2nd Worst In The U.S.

FORT LEE, N.J. — We've all been there: coming off of the George Washington Bridge ready to "get home already."

Traffic had other plans in store for us, though.

The bottleneck intersection of Route 4 and I-95 was named the second-worst bottleneck in the U.S. by the American Transportation Research Institute.

The worst bottleneck in the country is in Atlanta, G.A.

The data comes from GPS systems on trucks that ATRI converts for an ongoing analysis used to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at 300 specific locations.

On a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency.

This “bottleneck” analysis incorporates and synthesizes several unique components, including a massive database of truck GPS data at freight-significant locations throughout the United States, and an algorithm that quantifies the impact of congestion on truck-based freight.

The annual reports provide a chronological repository of mobility profiles, whereby congestion changes can be assessed over time. This, in turn, allows transportation analysts and planners to conduct performance benchmarking and identification of influential factors contributing to congestion and the requisite consequences on truck-freight mobility.

