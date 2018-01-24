Mahwah's Ramapo Valley Road/Route 202 Culvert Reopens

MAHWAH, N.J. -- The Ramapo Valley Road/Route 202 culvert in Mahwah officially reopened to traffic Saturday afternoon.

The original date set for re-opening Ramapo Valley Road over the Darlington Brook after the project began in July was established as the end of October but various factors -- including significant utility relocation delays -- pushed the date forward.

The county fired the original contractor, from whom authorities expected to recover damages and brought in Joseph M. Sanzari Inc., which got to work right away.

The revised date for completion was this coming Tuesday, but Sanzari finished ahead of it.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco joined a group of local officials and dignitaries -- including contractor Joseph M. Sanzari, Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet, Bergen County Freeholder Mary Amoroso, Ramapo College President Peter Mercer and Ramapo College Student Government Association President Steven Lally -- at the site on Saturday.

"By all accounts Sanzari Construction worked from very early in the morning until late in the evening with crews and equipment -- the likes of something this community has never seen," Laforet said. "In less than 20 days the results are remarkable.

"As a result the road opening will eliminate the approximately 5-mile detour."

