AFTERMATH: Thunderous Storm KOs Power To Thousands In Bergen

A severe thunderstorm knocked out power Tuesday afternoon to nearly 5,000 customers throughout Bergen County, while igniting tree, utility pole and house fires, downing wires and darkening traffic lights.
PSE&G reported those who lost power included:
- More than 2,100 customers in Hackensack;
- Nearly 1,000 customers each in Fair Lawn, Ho-Ho-Kus and Oradell;
- 900 or so customers in Westwood;
- Dozens of others scattered throughout northeast Bergen;
- Nearly 1,000 customers in Clifton and Paterson combined.
Flash flooding plagued motorists on several roadways in both Bergen and Passaic counties.
Lightning struck a utility pole outside Liberty Travel on eastbound Route 4 in River Edge. Wires fell and caught fire, keeping people inside the store.
River Edge and Hackensack firefighters who earlier had been at the scene of a facade collapse on Kinderkamarck Road responded.
A four-vehicle collision on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake caused a massive traffic jam.
Also:
- Utility wires were downed near the Exxon station and Outback restaurant on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park;
- Downed wires closed Oradell Avenue in the 800 block;
- Fire was reported in the woods off Prospect Avenue in Waldwick;
- Lightning struck Emerson Borough Hall -- not the first time that's happened. Firefighters responded.
