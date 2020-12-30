Eye On The Storm: Latest Snowfall Projections For Bergen County

A quick-moving storm system sweeping through the area Saturday will result in slippery road conditions with most of the area seeing an inch or two of accumulation, but up to 3 inches possible farther south and east in Fairfield County.

The leading edge of an area of light snow began spreading across the Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey early Saturday morning and will overspread the region through 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Untreated and secondary roads will become quickly snow covered and slippery. Visibilities will quickly drop down to 2 to 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down Saturday.

Snow should wind down by around 7 p.m. Saturday on another bitterly cold day with a high in the low 20s and wind-chill values between 10 and 15. (For projected snowfall totals by county, see image above.)

The bitter cold will continue New Year's Eve, when windchills as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero are likely into New Year's Day morning, and possibly also for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

